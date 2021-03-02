OAKDALE (CBS13) — Firefighters say a dog was found dead after an early morning fire at a townhome in Oakdale.
Modesto Fire says, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, crews arrived to battle a fire along the 700 block of N. Yosemite Avenue and found a two-story, multi-unit townhome on fire. A second alarm was called and crews from Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire responded to help.
It appears an exterior fire extended into one of the townhome units. Firefighters worked quickly and kept the fire from spreading from that unit.
No residents were injured in the fire, but firefighters did find one dog dead.
Two people in total have been displaced, Modesto Fire says.
More From CBS13: Sacramento Surgeon Under Fire For Making Virtual Court Appearance While Operating On Patient
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.