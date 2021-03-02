SONORA (CBS13) — Officials are investigating the death of a teenager found along Highway 49 this weekend.
The 17-year-old girl’s body was discovered along the highway in Sonora Sunday afternoon.READ MORE: Evacuations Ordered In Response To Hazmat Situation In North Sacramento
California Highway Patrol investigators have not released any information about how the victim died or who found her. Officials are only saying there was some kind of incident that led to her death.READ MORE: Sutter Health Short On Vaccines As Blue Shield Takes Over Distribution
CHP-Sonora says the investigation into the teen’s death is still very active.MORE NEWS: CBS13 Investigates Problems With 'My Turn' Vaccine Sign-Up Tool
More information about the case should be released later this week.