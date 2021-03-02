ROCKLIN (CBS13) — School district officials say next week’s high school football game that was supposed to feature Whitney and Rocklin high schools will not take place due to a positive COVID-19 test.
A Rocklin Unified School District official confirmed on Tuesday that a person part of Whitney High’s varsity team tested positive on Monday.
It is unclear if that person who tested positive was a student-athlete or a coach. However, due to the person’s close contact with the rest of the team, the district says the whole varsity squad will have be quarantined for 14 days.
The coronavirus pandemic put California’s high school football season on hiatus last year. But, last week, public health leaders released new loosened guidelines that allowed full-contact practices to start in counties where COVID-19 infections were subsiding.
Still, the guidelines require that all coaches and players 13 and older need to be tested for coronavirus at least once a week.
High school football games can be played again in California starting on March 12. Whitney and Rocklin were scheduled for a matchup on that day.
District officials say the varsity students will also be moving to distance learning during the quarantine.