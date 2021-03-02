WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Yolo County district attorney is raising concerns over the zero bail policy.
The plan was adopted last year to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks inside jails. It has allowed many who were arrested to be released without bail.
Since April of last year, at least 744 new crimes have been committed by people released on $0 bail. Almost 200 people released have been rearrested, the district attorney’s office said.
Yolo County's Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Melinda Aiello says the DA's office would like to see an end to zero bail or some form of risk assessment to better protect the public, especially victims while getting people arrested the help they may need.
“It’s this one size fits all that is compromising public safety and is not furthering the promotion of justice,” she said.
With virtually no coronavirus outbreaks at the county jail, what would it take to bail on the policy in Yolo County? The superior court says it will first work and consult with justice partners while assessing jail conditions and public health data.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says it is working to get vaccines as soon as possible.