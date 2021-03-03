SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly.
That’s according to two Newsom administration officials who shared details Wednesday on condition of anonymity.READ MORE: El Dorado County Widow's Stolen Wedding Ring Recovered: 'It Was One In A Million Chances That I Got It Back'
Officials say doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots. Many of the neighborhoods are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on factors such as household income, education levels and housing status.READ MORE: Canceled 2nd Vaccine Appointment? How Long Can You Wait — And Where Can You Get It?
Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate what businesses can be open.
The details were shared Wednesday by two Newsom administration officials who spoke only on condition of anonymity.MORE NEWS: WATCH: Ripon High School Principal Hailed A Hero After Attempting To Take Down Suspect
This is a developing story.