SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With demand for the COVID-19 vaccine so much higher than what the state can supply, some are trying to hunt down leftover doses.

These become available when people cancel appointments or don’t show up.

Those desperate to see their family vaccinated are making it a mission to try and nab one. Some find luck at vaccine sites including Safeway grocery stores, where appointment cancellations can be a vaccine entrepreneur’s lucky day.

“We’re really encouraging people just to watch their websites. Because as people do cancel, appointments reopen and we don’t want those doses to go to waste,” said Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services.

Heyer said extra doses are rare, but it happens.

”We’re trying to only draw the amount of doses for the appointments we have scheduled so we don’t go over,” she said.

The county has created an online signup, open to anyone ready to take advantage of a spare dose.

“We’re able to use that database for people that are really interested in it, rather than trying to find somebody that’s nearby,” Heyer said.

Getting a leg up on an extra dose has generated enough interest that some providers are keeping vaccination sites secret. They only give the location to those who have an appointment.

“There are some people who will try to sneak in. We do have security on-site and we’re appreciative of them for anyone who has difficulty understanding the tier system and is really insistent,” said Dr. Cindy Schorzman with UC Davis student health services.

El Dorado County also created an online sign-up sheet for leftover doses. But in one day 22,000 people registered and they had to shut the site down, according to a county spokesperson. So far only a few dozen of those have gotten the lucky chance.

Meantime, as the rush to get vaccinated takes center stage, doctors are seeing a huge decline in people getting tested for COVID.

“I think after the holidays and everybody tested either positive or negative, it just kind of dropped off,” Heyer said.

Doctors remind people on the hunt for doses that getting tested is still an important part of the battle.

If you’re in San Joaquin County and are interested in signing up for the extra dose waiting list you can call 211 or visit https://sjready.org/ to sign up.