FOLSOM (CBS13) — Cities are trying to rebound as the state begins to relax coronavirus restrictions. In Folsom, there’s a way for you to play along.

Michael Sanson is putting the finishing touches on his new bar and restaurant, Plank Craft Kitchen + Bar, on historic Sutter Street. The opening comes as many other businesses are looking to reopen.

“Full buildings, active buildings give us all confidence to take extra steps,” Sanson said.

When he heard about a marketing plan to spark business, he felt energized.

“I said absolutely, let’s help another nonprofit. Let’s help all the other businesses,” Sanson said.

Kimberly Morphis is a commercial realtor and a chamber ambassador in Folsom. She created a game called “95630 Bingo” to support businesses in that zip code. She starts the game by picking a charity.

“The idea is ‘How do we prove people are actually spending money here in Folsom?'” Morphis said.

Interested players have to email Morphis proof of a $5 donation to Twin Lakes Food Bank in order to get their bingo card. Each business that participates gets a square.

“The whole thing about hitting all the 25 squares is you have to meet the minimum amount purchased and post about it,” she said.

Players have to hit all 25 squares within a month to win a prize of $1,000. Morphis says players will spend about $750 to win the prize.

Getting there is part of the fun and financial benefit.

“It’s about a $20 minimum up to about a $100 or $150 minimum at some of the higher-end type — like I’m going to have an auto user and things like that,” she said.

Given the pandemic regulations, Sanson hopes a little friendly competition will turn the economy around.

“At the end of the day, we all want success. We all are driven by trying to make things as positive as can be for your families, your friends and your employees. So this is one of those win, win, win things she’s put together,” Sanson said.

If you’re interested in playing bingo, email Kimberly@morphiscre.com.