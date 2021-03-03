ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Foothills Boulevard in Roseville Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Roseville police say the crash was reported around 3:04 p.m. at the Foothills Overpass. Officials say a car and the motorcycle were both traveling northbound on Foothills Boulevard at the time of the crash. The motorcyclist was reportedly ejected from his bike and sustained life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Crews Knock Down Fire At Granite Bay Home
Police say he was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
The driver of the car remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The road is closed as crews investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.
3/3/2021 at 3:26 p.m.
Roseville Police and Fire are on scene at the Foothills Overpass / 1990 Foothills Blvd working an injury accident.READ MORE: Family Of Sonora Teen Killed In Hit And Run Calling For Witnesses To Come Forward
The roadway is currently shut down.
Please stay out of the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/2WxywqAHoL
— Roseville CA Police (@RSVL_Police) March 3, 2021
The cause of the crash has not been released. Police have not identified the motorcyclist.MORE NEWS: Turkey Crashes Through Window Into Fair Oaks Dentist's Office
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.