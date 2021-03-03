GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Granite Bay Wednesday evening.
Officials say the fire spread quickly through the attic of the 3,500-square-foot home on Shelborne Drive. The house’s wood roof caused the blaze to spread more quickly, firefighters said.READ MORE: Governor's Office Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19
By 6 p.m., firefighters had mostly contained the fire and were working to put out hotspots.
No one was home when the fire broke out and officials say no injuries have been reported.
Fire at 3500 ft.² home in #granitebay – Significant fire damage – Several crews on scene – No injuries. More coming up @CBSSacramento https://t.co/MfOw8THxBf pic.twitter.com/ILHmUHKUkHREAD MORE: Disguised On DoorDash? Several Chain Restaurants Marketing Food Under Different Names
— Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) March 4, 2021
Multiple agencies, including Roseville Fire and South Placer Fire, responded to the scene. A member of the South Placer Fire Department said they were forced to call in a significant number of crews because of the size of the house.
The house is located in a small community on a one-way road, which made it difficult for crews to get on the scene.MORE NEWS: '95630 Bingo' Supports Folsom Small Businesses
No other information about the fire has been released.