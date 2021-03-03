STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A mother and daughter were killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County Wednesday afternoon, officials confirm.
The California Highway Patrol says a box truck hit a Toyota sedan from behind on southbound I-5, just south of Interstate 580, around 1:10 p.m.
Two passengers in the sedan, a mother and daughter, died at the scene, CHP said. A third passenger and the driver of the Toyota were both transported from the scene with minor injuries. The driver of the box truck was not injured, officials said.
Investigators say the driver of the box truck, Catarino Torres Jr., was driving behind the Toyota in the fast lane. Torres told CHP he took his eyes off the road for a moment to reach for something in the truck and collided with the sedan. The left front of the truck struck the right rear of the car and both vehicles eventually came to a stop in the center median.
The driver of the sedan, Daniel Vega, was reportedly experiencing a possible flat tire and intended to pull over in the center median to check before the crash.
Officials say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
CHP is investigating if the two deceased were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The victims’ identities have not been released.