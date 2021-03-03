SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A member of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.
A spokesperson from the Governor's Office says the individual who tested positive did not have contact with Gov. Newsom.
COVID-19 protocol has been initiated by the Director of Operations and the office is working with Sacramento County, the spokesperson said. The staff member who tested positive did not have direct contact with anyone in the office for more than 15 minutes.
Officials say mask-wearing is mandated in the governor’s office and staff members follow a number of protocols to minimize direct contact.
In December, Newsom entered a 10-day quarantine after a staff member he had been in contact with tested positive for the virus. That positive test came two days after another staffer tested positive.
As of Wednesday, approximately 3.4 million Californians have tested positive for the virus and 52,775 people have died, according to the state.