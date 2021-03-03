VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Juan Desmarais, the owner of Primo’s Barbershop in Vacaville, is just weeks away from being banned from cutting hair in the state of California.

“I don’t know how the suspension turned into revocation but it did,” Desmarais said.

The Solano County small business owner says he got a letter in the mail from the State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology last month, telling him both his establishment and barber licenses will be revoked, effective March 25th.

Desmarais has been vocal about staying open defying public health orders over the past several months, keeping his shop open for his barbers to keep their jobs and provide for their families.

He says he’s even gone to court to try to keep his licenses but lost.

“I knew the outcome; I’m not surprised,” he said.

Now, he’s looking at the possibility of opening shops in other states, telling CBS13 he has no plans to send his licenses back to the board and doesn’t regret standing up for what he believes is best for his shop and his employees.

“Me being able to take a stand and enable all my barbers to continue work it was well worth it for me,” he said.

Alajandro Alozno says he sympathizes with the small businesses that have been fighting to stay open.

“It hurts, it sucks,” he said.

The Board of Barbering and Cosmetology says since the start of the pandemic, there have been five citations, three suspension orders and two revocations. Desmarais says two of the citations, two of the suspension orders and the two revocations were related to his licenses.

He plans to have his shop sold by March 25th and his chair filled by April 1st.