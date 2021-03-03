LODI (CBS13) — Authorities say a small plane had to make a hard landing in San Joaquin County after it encountered mechanical issues during a flight early Wednesday afternoon.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says the hard landing happened just after 12:30 p.m.
Deputies say the Cessna 500 had taken off from Lodi on Wednesday morning with two people on board to do some training. The plane was on its way to Linden when, at around the 3,000-foot level they started having mechanical issues.
Exactly what kind of mechanical issues the plane experienced is unclear, but the problem forced the plane to make a hard landing in an orchard along the 16000 block of N. Fox Road.
It appears the plane suffered some damage in the hard landing, but authorities say both people who were on board were able to walk away from the accident.
The incident is now under investigation.