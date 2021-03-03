VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Crews have cleaned up after a crash along Interstate 80 near Vacaville involving several box trucks.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday along the westbound side of the freeway near Cherry Glen Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three box trucks were involved.
One person was taken to the hospital, authorities said. Their condition was not stated.
The crash caused a significant delay as Caltrans crews worked to clean up the scene, but the debris was cleared by the early morning commute hours. Residual delays had dissipated by 7 a.m.