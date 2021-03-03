EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives say a local widow’s wedding ring was apparently stolen during a house cleaning and was sold to a pawn shop in North Sacramento.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year widow recently discovered that the wedding ring from her late husband was missing. The ring was valued at around $9,500.
After the woman filed the report, detectives went to work and soon uncovered that the ring had been stolen during a house cleaning.
Detectives were able to track down the suspect, who allegedly confessed to stealing the ring.
The ring had been sold to a pawnshop in the North Sacramento area, but detectives were able to get it back before it was sold again. It has since been returned to its rightful owner.
More From CBS13: Stimulus Check Update: When Could Another Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, but that person is now facing charges of elder abuse and grand theft.