DAVIS (CBS13) – A man is being sought for allegedly making entry into a woman’s apartment Thursday morning and trying to sexually assault her, the Davis Police Department said.
Davis police said the woman reported that a man was at her rear sliding door asking for water. She went into her bedroom to grab a face mask and walked back out of the room to find the suspect had entered her apartment.
The suspect allegedly attempted to pull the woman back into the bedroom, but she was able to scream and push him out of her apartment forcing him to run away, authorities said.
David police described the suspect as an African American man in his 40s standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has no facial hair and was wearing a black head covering, a black sweatshirt and carrying a maroon water bottle.
The scene was at an apartment complex along Drew Circle.
Anyone who may information that could lead to locating and identifying the suspect is urged to contact the Davis Police Department.