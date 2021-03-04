SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for DUI after reportedly driving to the South Sacramento CHP office while intoxicated.
The California Highway Patrol says the woman drove to the office to turn herself in for shoplifting and DUI. When she arrived at the office, the woman appeared to have some trouble parking, bringing her car to a stop over a parking block in a handicapped parking spot.
Officers performed a DUI investigation and eventually arrested the woman. She was eventually taken to the Sacramento County Jail.
CHP has not released the driver’s name and did not say if she will face additional charges.