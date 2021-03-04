SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A flight was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger died on a plane.
The Sacramento County coroner's office confirms it responded to the airport to retrieve a person who died on a plane. It appears the person died of natural causes, officials said.
It's unclear if that flight continued on, or if the passengers were asked to get off of the plane.
The Sacramento County Coroner says the plane likely stopped in Sacramento because it was the closest airport and a place where the flight crew could get some help.
No other information about the incident has been released.