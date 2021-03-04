Indoor And Outdoor Youth Sports Can Resume In California After Settlement; COVID-19 Case Rate Still The Determining FactorA group that had filed a lawsuit against California's COVID-19 restrictions against youth sports says they’ve reached a settlement that will allow all high school sports to resume across the state.

Basketball Star Jeremy Lin Speaks Out About Attacks On Asian Americans, Racism On CourtOn Wednesday night, former Golden State Warriors player Jeremy Lin spoke out about the recent attacks on Asian Americans and opened up about his personal experiences with racism on the court.

Kings Beat Short-Handed Lakers 123-120Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 on Wednesday night.

Spring Training Report: COVID Will Loom Over Baseball For Another SeasonThe 2021 MLB season is just weeks away, and while COVID continues to change baseball, at least the changes are familiar this time around.