PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/CBS13) — De’Aaron Fox had 32 points and six other Kings scored in double figures, but Sacramento fell to the Portland Trailblazers 123-119 Thursday in the last game before the All-Star break.

Damian Lillard had 44 points, including 10 straight at a key moment down the stretch.

Enes Kanter added 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break. Lillard finished with eight 3-pointers.

Fix added 12 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento.

Richaun Holmes dunked to give the Kings a 103-98 lead with 5:41 left, but Lillard answered with a 3-pointer and Kanter’s layup tied it at 103.

Sacramento went up 108-103 with 3:49 to go on Harrison Barnes’ layup and Buddy Hield’s 3. Lillard responded with a pullup jumper, a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession to put the Blazers ahead 115-108 with just more than a minute left.

Sacramento wasn’t quite done, pulling within 119-118 on a 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left. After Gary Trent Jr. made two free throws for the Blazers, Fox hit one then appeared to miss the second intentionally. After a review over whether the ball hit the rim, Portland got the ball back with 3.7 seconds left and Lillard was fouled to close it out.

Both teams were playing the second of a back-to-back heading into the All-Star break.

The Kings had won two of their last three games after a nine-game losing streak. Sacramento was coming off a 123-120 victory Wednesday night over the Lakers, who were playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Kings were still without reigning NBA rookie of the month Tyrese Haliburton, who missed his fourth game with a calf injury.

Portland was coming off a 108-106 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 13.7 seconds to go to secure the win.

Nemanja Bjelica’s 3-pointer gave the Kings an early 21-16 lead. Lillard’s 3 late in the opening quarter put Portland up 28-27, and the All-Star had 15 points by the end of the period.

The Kings kept close through the rest of the half, trailing 59-56 at the break. When Portland appeared to start puling away, Hield’s 3-pointer got Sacramento within 73-72.

Tied at 92 with 10 minutes left, Fox made a layup to give the Kings the lead. His jumper pushed the lead to 97-92 with 8:21 to go.