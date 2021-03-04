  • CBS13On Air

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was rescued after he was found clinging under the Tower Bridge late Wednesday night.

West Sacramento Fire says their crews responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. after a report of a naked man under the bridge.

Rescuers spotted a man clinging to the pilings under the bridge. A boat was then launched and the man was taken to safety.

Exactly how the man got under the bridge is unclear.

The man is expected to be OK, rescuers say.