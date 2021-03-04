  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Rio Linda News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a crash killed a motorcyclist on Elvera Road Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:55 p.m. on Elverta Road near 16th Street, north of Rio Linda.

Police say a 27-year-old from Citrus Heights driving a pickup truck slammed head-on into a 61-year-old on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the pickup truck was under the influence of drugs. He stayed at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.