SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Thursday that extends authorization for local governments to halt evictions for commercial renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through June 30.
The order extends protections against price gouging for emergency supplies and medical supplies during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
You can read the full text of the executive order here.
In January, California lawmakers agreed to use $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money to pay off up to 80% of some tenants' unpaid rent — but only if landlords agree to forgive the rest of their debt.
The legislation, which Gov. Gavin Newsom helped negotiate, was the state’s first major attempt to clear unpaid rents that have piled up during the pandemic as millions of people lost their jobs because of government-ordered business closures.