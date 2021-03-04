ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Elk Grove police are investigating a shooting involving two cars in the area of Calvine and Elk Grove Florin Roads Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported and police say all involved parties were detained. One suspect, who is believed to be the only suspect who fired shots, has been arrested, police said.
A Toyota sedan at the scene appears to have had its back window shot out. Shattered glass littered the top of the trunk. Another sedan within the police tape appeared to be damaged.
Police say one of the involved vehicles crashed into a parked car at one point during the incident.
K9 officers were deployed at the scene to look for evidence.
Officers are investigating the shooting as an isolated incident and say all of the people involved are known to each other. At this point, investigators do not believe road rage was a motive.