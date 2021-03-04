DAVIS (CBS13) — City officials plan to remove the tree whose falling limb killed a Davis mother at Slide Hill Park last week.
The decision was made after an independent investigation from a third-party arborist. A city spokesperson said the loss and weight of the branch that fell on 44-year-old Jennifer Comey puts the whole tree at risk of failure in another storm.
Experts estimate the branch was about 30 feet long and weighed around 100 pounds. Rob Cain, Urban Forest Manager, said the branch fell from 40 to 50 feet in the air. The force was so strong it broke through a cement table.
The tree is being taken down out of an abundance of caution, officials said.
It's still unclear what caused the branch failure on February 24. That incident is still under investigation.
The remaining trees in Slide Hill Park are still being evaluated for safety.