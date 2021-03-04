FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspected Solano County mail thief.
On Thursday, the Solano County Sheriff's Office posted that their deputies had recently responded to a reported mail theft incident in unincorporated Fairfield. The owner of the mailbox reported that it had been forced open and multiple pieces of mail were missing.
Investigators were able to identify 40-year-old Vallejo resident Abraham Lopez as the suspect. Exactly how detectives zeroed-in on Lopez is unclear, but his residence was soon subjected to a search warrant.
Deputies say they located several pieces of stolen mail, as well as fraudulent checks and other identity theft items, inside Lopez’s home.
Lopez has since been arrested and is facing charges of vandalism, mail theft, and forgery. He has been booked into Solano County Jail.