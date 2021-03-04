Homeless Camp Fire In StocktonA massive homeless camp fire broke out in Stockton Thursday.

48 minutes ago

Alleged DUI Driver Turns Herself In At Sacramento CHP OfficeA 23-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for DUI after reportedly driving to the South Sacramento CHP office while intoxicated.

51 minutes ago

Flight Diverted To SMF After Passenger Dies On PlaneA flight was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger died on a plane.

1 hour ago

Sacramento Son Worries He Received Someone Else's Ashes After His Mother Was CrematedA Sacramento son was worried the crematorium returned someone else's ashes after his mother's death, so he called Kurtis to investigate.

2 hours ago

City Steps Up To Save Struggling Sacramento ZooThe pandemic has been eating away at the Sacramento Zoo, leaving it struggling to feed and care for all the animals.

2 hours ago