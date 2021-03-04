taexclude Crews Contain Large Fire At Stockton Homeless Camp – CBS Sacramento
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A massive fire broke out in a Stockton homeless camp Thursday morning.

Flames ripped through pallets and plywood under Airport Way near Jackson Street. It took five crews to get the fire under control.

Authorities say a PG&E crew discovered that electricity was being stolen from power lines above the camp. The crews were able to disconnect the electricity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Airport Way was shut down for several hours as crews inspected the area.