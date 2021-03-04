STOCKTON (CBS13) — A massive fire broke out in a Stockton homeless camp Thursday morning.
Flames ripped through pallets and plywood under Airport Way near Jackson Street. It took five crews to get the fire under control.READ MORE: Flight Diverted To Sacramento Airport After Passenger Dies On Plane
Authorities say a PG&E crew discovered that electricity was being stolen from power lines above the camp. The crews were able to disconnect the electricity.READ MORE: Police: Man Entered Davis Woman's Apartment, Tried To Sexually Assault Her
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man Worries He Got Someone Else's Ashes After His Mother Was Cremated
Airport Way was shut down for several hours as crews inspected the area.