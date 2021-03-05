SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Californians will soon be able to go to Disneyland, baseball games and even outdoor concerts.

With most of California expected to reach the “Red” tier of reopening by the end of the month, California public health officials announced on Friday a big impending easing of restrictions.

Officials say theme parks, ballparks and outdoor stadiums will be able to open for outdoors only on April 1.

The events can only be open to Californians, according to the guidance released by the public health department.

This means that Major League Baseball will able to resume in-person attendance in California for the start of the season. The Oakland Athletics, as well as the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, have home games scheduled for Opening Day.

Sports and concerts at outdoor venues will able to operate at 20 percent capacity in the Red tier and 33 percent in the less restrictive Orange tier. Amusement parks can open to 15 percent in Red and 25 percent in Orange.

Andrea Zinder, president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union, said Disneyland employees are “heartened by this good news.”

“They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives,” Zinder said.

If a county is still in the most-restrictive Purple tier, teams will still be able to sell their tickets regionally and outdoor sporting events will be limited to 100 people.

Concessions will also only be allowed to open in areas that have reached the Red tier and below.

Friday’s announcement only pertains to outdoor activities. Attendance for indoor events, including NBA games and concerts, are still prohibited. Coming up with rules for indoor events is “much more difficult,” said Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to the governor and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“We will continue to work on that we’ll come back over the next couple of weeks and try to update this so that we can provide more visibility and a path forward for more businesses,” Myers said.