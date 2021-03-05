CERES (CBS13) — A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after accidentally shooting himself during a private firearms training in Ceres.
The Ceres Police Department says the 69-year-old man shot himself in his upper thigh while holstering his firearm. He was treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
Officials say the man was participating in a private firearms training at a city-owned gun range. The training was conducted by Valley Defense, a private company that contracts with the city to use the range.
No other injuries were reported. Police did not identify the man who was injured.