DAVIS (CBS13) — Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect who entered a Davis woman’s apartment Thursday morning and reportedly tried to sexually assault her.

The suspect is described as an African American man in his 40s standing about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. He has no facial hair and was wearing a black head covering, a black sweatshirt and carrying a maroon water bottle.

Davis police said the woman reported that a man was at her rear sliding door asking for water. She went into her bedroom to grab a face mask and walked back out of the room to find the suspect had entered her apartment.

The suspect allegedly attempted to pull the woman back into the bedroom, but she was able to scream and push him out of her apartment forcing him to run away, authorities said.

The incident happened at the Octave Apartments in the 1600 block of Drew Circle.

Anyone who may information that could lead to locating and identifying the suspect is urged to contact the Davis police department at 530-747-5400.