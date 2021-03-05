SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on a grass fire near Discovery Park on Friday:

2:10 p.m.

Firefighters say they are still mopping up hot spots, but the fire was less than 5 acres in size.

Authorities say several homeless camps in the area but no injuries have been reported. Some of the encampments were damaged in the fire, crews say.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.

Units are still mopping up hot spots. Less then 5 acres in size. No injuries reported. Multiple homeless encampments in the area with some of them damaged. The cause of the fire is undetermined. — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) March 5, 2021

12:16 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm grass fire in Sacramento.

The fire is burning off the 1100 block of Garden Highway in the Discovery Park area. A smoke plume from the fire can be seen off Interstate 5.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

The area where the fire is burning is proving difficult to be accessed by crews, Sacramento Fire says.

However, firefighters say the flames are spreading slowly and no structures are threatened.

Updates to follow.

More From CBS13: Stimulus Check Latest: When Could You See Another Economic Relief Payment?