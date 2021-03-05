SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are looking for another person who may be connected to the shooting death of Sacramento teen Jaylen Betschart.

One teenager has already been arrested, now they’re looking for the community’s help identifying who else may be involved.

It’s been four months since the 17-year-old was shot and killed. His family calls his death a “random and tragic act.”

The memorial for Jaylen Betschart is still standing strong on the fence at Sacramento Charter High School. Notes and photos with friends left here to keep this star quarterback’s memory alive.

“It’s a place where people can go and honor him,” said his aunt, Mimi Hocking.

She says his parents haven’t fully digested the reality that their boy with the bright smile is gone.

“They’ve been really impacted by this and I don’t know how they’re ever going to recover,” said Hocking.

In October, police found Jaylen in his car, unresponsive with a gunshot wound after crashing into a pole near Granite Regional Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One week later, police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with Jaylen’s death.

Now detectives say they’re looking for another person wanted in connection to the shooting. Investigators released photos of the second suspect driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger.

The motive is still under investigation.

“You’re never going to have an answer to that question. It’s just a very tragic event,” said Hocking.

His family believes the shooting was random. They say they’re leaving the fight for answers in the hands of law enforcement.

Now they just want to keep Jaylen’s legacy alive.

“He definitely is a name that Sacramento is proud of and will always be proud of. Just remember JJ. Be kind and just remember him as he was in life,” Hocking said.

The teenager who was arrested is now awaiting trial. Police are protecting his identity because of his age.

Anyone with information about who the second suspect is urged to call detectives at (916) 808-5471.