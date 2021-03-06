  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Tuolumne County News

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – A Bakersfield man went missing in Tuolumne County on Friday after his vehicle became stuck, authorities said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Martinez Perez, 31, attempted to drive around a gate in the area of Snow Park along Highway 108 when the vehicle got stuck.

Eduardo Martinez Perez, 31 (credit: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)

Perez’s belongings were located outside of the vehicle and footsteps were seen leading away from the vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday morning that a search and rescue team has been in the area but Parez has not yet been located.

Anyone who may have information that could lead to Perez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.