STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who beat an 81-year-old man with a metal pipe on Friday, the Stockton Police Department said.
Stockton police said the assault occurred after a brief disagreement between the two individuals.
The suspect allegedly hit the victim with the pipe several times, leaving the victim to be hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the attack happened in the area of Fremont Street and Wizard Avenue in the Park District.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s wearing black clothing and riding a bicycle.
Anyone who may have been a witness or has information relevant to the assault is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.