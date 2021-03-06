  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who beat an 81-year-old man with a metal pipe on Friday, the Stockton Police Department said.

Stockton police said the assault occurred after a brief disagreement between the two individuals.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim with the pipe several times, leaving the victim to be hospitalized with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the attack happened in the area of Fremont Street and Wizard Avenue in the Park District.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his 40s wearing black clothing and riding a bicycle.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has information relevant to the assault is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.