SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A multi-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday night, Caltrans said.
The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the Highway 50 connector. All northbound I-5 lanes have closed, but as of around 10:20 p.m., at least one lane has reopened.
Caltrans also said the eastbound Highway 50 connector is closed.
UPDATE: The #1 NB lane has reopened. The eastbound connector to U.S. 50 remains closed. https://t.co/7tw5pWQMyR
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 7, 2021
At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved.
There is no estimated time fore reopening the roadways.
Details to come.