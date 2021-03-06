By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A multi-vehicle collision has shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday night, Caltrans said.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the Highway 50 connector. All northbound I-5 lanes have closed, but as of around 10:20 p.m., at least one lane has reopened.

Caltrans also said the eastbound Highway 50 connector is closed.

At this time, it is unknown how many cars or people were involved.

There is no estimated time fore reopening the roadways.

Details to come.