YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Yuba City on Saturday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive.
Investigators said a car pulled up to the side of a home and several shots were fired into the backyard where numerous people were gathered. Information regarding a suspect was not available.
The two deceased men were located in the backyard, while the three injured persons were transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital for treatment, the sheriff's office said.
The identities of the deceased persons have not yet been released.