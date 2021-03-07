FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Three people were injured Saturday after a driver participating in sideshow activities throughout Solano County crashed head-on with another vehicle while attempting to get around a car, the Fairfield Police Department said on Sunday.

Christian Placencia, 23, of Pittsburg, was hospitalized with minor injuries and faces numerous charges including reckless driving causing injury, police said.

A passenger in Placencia’s car was also hospitalized with what police described as major injuries and needed to be removed from the car by first responders. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

All three persons are expected to recover.

Fairfield police said a large group of vehicles was removed from parking lots in the area and deterred back onto the freeway. The group moved into Vacaville, then headed southeast of the city to Vanden Road to head back toward Fairfield.

It was on Vanden Road where police say Placencia passed unsafely around another vehicle, resulting in the crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. near One Lake. The roadway was closed for several hours.

Fairfield police said the group continued on despite the crash and made way onto Highway 12 through Suisun City. At around 10:30 p.m., the group allegedly shut down Highway 12 at Pennsylvania Avenue.

Crowds threw objects at officers attempting to disperse the crowd and pointed lasers at a California Highway Patrol Air Unit, authorities said.

Fairfield police said the group next got onto Interstate 80 to leave Fairfield and participate in other sideshow activities around the Bay Area.