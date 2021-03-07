SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver who was texting behind the wheel on Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Saturday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the suspected drunk driver was a 43-year-old Sacramento man who was driving a BMW and admitted to being on his phone at the time of the crash. He was arrested at the scene under suspicion of a DUIREAD MORE: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Several Shots Fired Into Backyard Gathering In Yuba City
The collision caused the motorcyclist, a man from Nicolaus, to be tossed into the next lane, where he suffered fatal injuries after being struck by an oncoming Honda, authorities said.
The driver of the Honda, a 54-year-old man from West Sacramento, remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement, authorities said.READ MORE: Study: There Was No 'Mass Exodus' From California In 2020
The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the Highway 50 connector. All northbound I-5 lanes were closed, but reopened at around midnight.
Caltrans also said the eastbound Highway 50 connector closed due to the crash.MORE NEWS: 'Just Trying To Do Good': Modesto Junior College Professor Runs To Support Struggling Students
The identity of the deceased will be released once next of kin is notified.