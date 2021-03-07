SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A group seeking the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom held a rally at the California State Capitol on Sunday hours after the group announced they have collected enough signatures to put the recall on a state ballot.

Recall Newsom 2020 made the announcement at a hotel across the street from the capitol.

“We’d like to announce, as of today, we have 1,950,000 signatures. That is more than enough to be able to have this initiative qualify for a special election,” said Randy Economy, of the Recall Newsom campaign.

The signatures that the group has gathered still need to be validated by the secretary of state’s office for the recall to qualify for a ballot. The deadline to submit the signatures for a ballot initiative is March 17.

If that number is validated, the recall special election would be held 60 to 80 days after the verification, which would put the special election sometime during the summer.

“It’s not just about recalling Gavin Newsom, it’s about making the change in the way that California is run now and needs to be run in the future,” said Mike Netter.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.