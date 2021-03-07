STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two 14-year-olds were hospitalized after being shot overnight in Stockton, police said on Sunday.
The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before midnight along West March Lane, near the La Quinta Inn along Interstate 5.
Both teenagers suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Stockton police only described the suspect as a man in black clothing.
Further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.