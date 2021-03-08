YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Yuba City on Saturday night, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Countryside Drive and Littlejohn Drive.

Investigators said a car pulled up to the side of a home and several shots were fired into the backyard where numerous people were gathered. Information regarding a suspect was not available.

The two deceased men were located in the backyard, while the three injured persons were transported to Rideout Memorial Hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the deceased persons have not yet been released.

But CBS13 spoke with Zaira Hernandez, who told us that her 20-year-old cousin Miguel Hernandez was one of the victims. Hernandez, who lives in Washington, had the tragic news confirmed by her other family members in a group chat.

“I see all of the messages, kind of like ‘Is it true? Tell me it’s a lie,’ and then everyone was saying it was true. And obviously, tears just came down,” Hernandez said.

She said that Miguel Hernandez was at some kind of family gathering when the shots rang out.

CBS13 spoke with some neighbors who said the situation is shocking to see happen in their quiet neighborhood.

“It’s really frightening because it happened close to home,” Tony Gill, a neighbor, said.

“That’s the one thing nobody wants to think about. And you start to wonder about the area you live in,” said Ramero Pena, another neighbor.

Hernandez hopes for justice to be served following her cousin’s death.

“It just upsets me that someone woke up yesterday and decided to take away his life,” Hernandez said.

It’s not confirmed if this drive-by was gang-related, but that is something that detectives are looking into, according to the sheriff’s office.