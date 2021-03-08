  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE (CBS13) — A Lake County man caught a record-breaking fish in Clear Lake last month.

Davis Burruss of Lakeport caught state-record black crappie weighing 4 pounds, 5 ounces on Feb. 17.

Wildlife officials say the fish beat the previous state record of 4 pounds, 1 ounce, set back in 1975. That fish was caught at New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County.

Burruss is the owner of the Clearlake Outdoors bail and tackle shop and told the Department of Fish and Wildlife that he spotted the fish on his boat’s electric fish finder, assuming it was a carp due to the large size. On his second cast, Burruss thought he had hooked a bass until he saw the crappie surface.

CDFW says Clear Lake now holds California records for black and white crappie.