PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The father and stepmother of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Placerville last year made an in-person appearance in court on Monday.

Jordan and Lindsay Piper are charged with child abuse and torture. Lindsay has also been charged with poisoning.

Roman Lopez was living with the Pipers along with seven other children when his body was found in a bin in the basement of the family’s home last year. Police said the boy appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated, but showed no signs of physical trauma.

The Piper’s were then arrested last month – more than a year after Roman’s death.

In their first court appearance in February, with the pair appearing virtually from El Dorado County Jail, the Pipers pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Monday’s court hearing was in-person and discussed some evidence files that the defense asked for some time to review. Another hearing was then scheduled in four weeks.

After the hearing, the Pipers were quickly escorted out of the courtroom and back to the El Dorado County Jail.

All seven other children who were under the care of the Pipers are now living with a new family in Michigan.