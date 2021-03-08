  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating what started a house fire in Modesto that left four dogs dead Sunday night.

Scene of the fire Sunday night. (Credit: Modesto Fire Department)

Modesto and Ceres fire crews responded to the scene along the 600 block of Spencer Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Flames were coming from a single-story home in the area.

Firefighters went to work quickly and contained the fire before it could spread to neighbors.

All people were who inside the home managed to get out safely, but firefighters say four dogs were found to have died in the fire.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unclear at this point.

Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.