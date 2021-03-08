ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police are asking the public to help identify two suspected catalytic converter thieves in the Roseville area.
Roseville Police say two suspects were caught on camera in the 8800 block of Sierra College Boulevard trying to steal a catalytic converter from a truck. The incident appeared to have happened in an apartment complex parking lot.
Investigators say the victim had a camera system installed on his truck which caught the suspects arriving around 8:56 p.m. and leaving at 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspects, both described as white male adults, were unable to get the catalytic converter from the truck and left the scene in an older black two-door sedan.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.