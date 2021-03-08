STOCKTON (CBS13) — A new study has given Stockton a poor rating in terms of people’s happiness.
On Monday, WalletHub released a new study that rated America's cities by "happiness." The study weighted three dimensions to make the list: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.
Factors that went into the emotional and physical well-being dimension included metrics like depression rate, life expectancy and food insecurity rate, among others. Income and employment took into account factors like income-growth rate, job satisfaction and commute time. A city's community and environment were rated by factors like the divorce rate, hate crime incidents per capita, ideal weather, and acres of parkland.
Stockton’s score placed it in the lower-third of cities at 150 out of 182, with its community and environment score being its worst rating.
Notably, the East Bay city of Fremont – which is just over an hour away from Stockton – took the top spot in WalletHub’s study.
Several other Northern California cities placed within the top 20, including San Jose (5), Santa Rosa (10), and San Francisco (13).
Sacramento also managed a ranking (57) just within the upper third of cities.
Detroit, MI got the study’s lowest score.