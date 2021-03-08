TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday in Turlock.

On Saturday just after 7 p.m., Turlock police received word that a bicyclist had been in hit along Front Street near the intersection of Almost Avenue. When police arrived, they found the rider, a man, 44, who had life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he later died. The vehicle that hit the man was not at the scene, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a gray or charcoal Mercedes sedan. It may have damage to the front-end or side where it collided with the bicycle. It could have been taken to a repair shop.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Officer Gallup at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6747. Or, they can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (209) 521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.