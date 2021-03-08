DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is enticing students to stay in town for Spring Break with cash.
The school is offering students $75 to stay in town over the break. The money is limited to 500 students who apply for a Spring Break grant offered by Healthy Davis Together.READ MORE: Weekend Sideshow Leads To Violent Head-On Crash In Solano County
It’s a partnership between UC Davis and the city of Davis aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Students can apply here: bit.ly/spring-break-grantREAD MORE: Deadline For Civil Unrest Business Loans Is April 7
Health officials still recommend avoiding non-essential travel to slow the spread of the virus.
Nationally, health officials are voice concerns about Spring Break parties. Some are calling it the “perfect storm” to spread variants.MORE NEWS: Good Friends, Long-Time Customers Remember Beloved Sacramento Bar Owner Simon Chan
Some schools, like Ohio State and New York State, have canceled Spring Break altogether.