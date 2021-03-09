SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — Authorities have seized more than $3.5 million of marijuana in raids of illegal grow houses across Calaveras County over the past few weeks.
The total comes from three houses the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit has raided recently.
In the first raid, which happened on Feb. 26, deputies served a search warrant at a home along the 2000 block of Moro Road in San Andreas and found 741 plants and 52 pounds of processed marijuana. Deputies estimate the street value at $549,250.
Two people – 44-year-old Man Yee Chan an 48-year-old Wei Ren Huang – were arrested at the Moro Road house and the building was red-tagged due to electrical hazards.
On March 2, deputies raided two homes and uncovered large grows in each. The first home is was located along the 5000 block of McCauley Road in Valley Springs. A total of 2,511 plants and 222 pounds of processed marijuana – and estimated street value of $1.6 million – was found inside. That home was also red-tagged and one man, 30-year-old Yen Hsiang Yang, was arrested.
The other home raided that day was along the 5000 block of Southworth Road in Burson. Deputies found 2,298 marijuana plants inside – an estimated street value of around $1.4 million. Two people, 33-year-old Jose Feliciano Escarcega-Barajas and 22-year-old Rene Redondo-Ortiz, were arrested.
Detectives say they are still investigating all three of the illegal grow sites. It’s unclear if any are related to each other.