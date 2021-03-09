By CBS13 Staff
ELDORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS13) — Six months and one day after it started, the Fork Fire burning in the Eldorado National Forest is officially out.

The fire started on September 8 and torched more than 1,670 acres in a remote area north-east of Pollock Pines.

Forest officials say suppression repair will continue throughout the 2021 field season.

When it first started, the flames briefly forced evacuations in the area, impacting approximately 600 people.

No injuries were reported in the wildfire. No cause has been released.